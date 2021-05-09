Harrington Investments INC Acquires 1,641 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

