Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

