Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 65,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

