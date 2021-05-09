Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 65,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

