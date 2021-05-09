Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.007-8.081 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

