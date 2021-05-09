McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.85-$19.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.3-$252.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.30 billion.McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. 1,948,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.73.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.