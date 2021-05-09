Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

