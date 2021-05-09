Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF stock remained flat at $$34.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.