WandX (WAND) Market Cap Tops $442,415.60

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $442,415.60 and $615.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WandX has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

