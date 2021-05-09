Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,447. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 188,650 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,557 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

