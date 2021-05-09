BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.5 million to $101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,440. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. BlackLine has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

