EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 213,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

