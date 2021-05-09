Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.9-61.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.25 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $23.90 on Friday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.60.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,057 shares of company stock worth $25,043,115 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

