Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

