Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $389,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

