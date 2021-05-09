Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

