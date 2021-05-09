Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DETNF. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$29.66 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

