Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DETNF. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$29.66 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

