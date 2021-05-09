Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,519,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS remained flat at $$70.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 316,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,759. 51job has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.