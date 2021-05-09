Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Hits $127,338.38

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $127,338.38 and approximately $61.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00066674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.00781817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.09 or 0.09230540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

