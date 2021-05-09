Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIVE stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.50. The company had a trading volume of 593,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,055. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.70. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

