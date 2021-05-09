MalwareChain (MALW) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a market cap of $1.40 million and $3,022.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003573 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,684,820 coins and its circulating supply is 7,684,819 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars.

