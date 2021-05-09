PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Field & Main Bank grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.9% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.