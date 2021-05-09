The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.8% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $339.81. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

