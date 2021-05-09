electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 878,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

