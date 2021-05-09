CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

