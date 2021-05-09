Streamr 1-Day Volume Tops $6.83 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $143.50 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.