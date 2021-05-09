Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,150. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

