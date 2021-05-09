DeHive Trading 89.1% Higher Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DeHive has a market cap of $2.07 million and $1.03 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00011730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00248728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $706.75 or 0.01226417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00780302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.93 or 0.99892086 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

