Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $660,260.25

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $660,260.25 and $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.15 or 0.00626704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,486,772 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

