GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.05.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,991,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,691,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

