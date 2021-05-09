Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $986.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Terex stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 924,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,062 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

