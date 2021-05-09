Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.