US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 821.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,127 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 114.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.