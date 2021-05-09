CoinUs (CNUS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 533.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $580,428.94 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 480.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008603 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

