BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 2,328,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

