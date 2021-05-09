Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Endeavour Silver posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 3,660,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

