Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $126,657.12

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $126,657.12 and $147.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

