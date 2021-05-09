Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $14.74 or 0.00025773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $65.24 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

