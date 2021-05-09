BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 2,328,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.