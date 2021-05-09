Brokerages Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) PT at $36.60

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 360,773 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Plantronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,659,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. 263,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

