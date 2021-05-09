SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$35.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin bought 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,443. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

