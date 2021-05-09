DigitalBits Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $72.34 million and $1.84 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.40 or 0.00687979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $992.92 or 0.01736409 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

