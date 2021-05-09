Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

