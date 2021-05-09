SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

