Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

REPH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 1,020,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,683. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.