Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives C$6.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

CVE SDE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.68. The company had a trading volume of 136,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

