Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. 207,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

