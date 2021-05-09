Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

