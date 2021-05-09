MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,192 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.81. 3,262,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,752. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

