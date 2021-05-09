Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.45-31.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39-3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $20.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.