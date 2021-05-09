International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 345,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

